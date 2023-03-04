Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degree…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Partly cl…
Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is s…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Danville. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degre…