Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Danville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.