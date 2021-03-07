Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.