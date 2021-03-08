Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Danville, VA
