Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Danville, VA
The third in a series of four advanced weather satellites launched Tuesday. It will give constant coverage of the western U.S. and most of the Pacific Ocean.
