Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Danville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.