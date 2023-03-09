Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.