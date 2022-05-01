The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's c…
For the drive home in Danville: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Danville folks should be prepared for high tem…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Danville will see …
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
This evening's outlook for Danville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Danville people will see temperatures …