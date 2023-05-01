Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Danville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's lo…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Models are sug…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is fo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…