Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Danville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.