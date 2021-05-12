Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 62 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Danville, VA
