Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Danville, VA

Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

