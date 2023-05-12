Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
Danville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property littered the Great Neck section of Virginia Beach Sunday evening following a suspected tor…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. There is a 33% chan…
Sunday’s storm left dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property in its wake, prompting City Manager Patrick Duhaney to declare a local…