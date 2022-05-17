The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's conditions ar…
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Danville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Today's f…
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. …
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mp…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 60F. W…
🎧 Do you ever find yourself tuning out severe weather alerts? We touch on the subject this week!
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …