Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Danville, VA
