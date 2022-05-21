The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 95. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, th…
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
The Danville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see clear sk…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
For the drive home in Danville: Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will…
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Hurricane season starts on June 1, and like the last two seasons, it is expected to be busier than normal.
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Clear. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Danville folks should be prepared for high tempera…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 60F. W…