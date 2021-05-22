The Danville area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Danville, VA
