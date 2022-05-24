Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Danville, VA

Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.