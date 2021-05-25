Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Danville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.