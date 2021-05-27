 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Danville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

