Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Danville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.