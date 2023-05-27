Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Today's temperature in Danville will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 d…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…