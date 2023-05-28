Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2023 in Danville, VA
