Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Danville, VA

The Danville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.