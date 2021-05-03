 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Danville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Danville. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

