Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property littered the Great Neck section of Virginia Beach Sunday evening following a suspected tor…
Sunday’s storm left dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property in its wake, prompting City Manager Patrick Duhaney to declare a local…
In a warming climate, it is wise to be aware that tornadoes can and will happen more frequently during times of the year that we had not consi…
It appears enough people got the warning, as there were no injuries or fatalities from the storm.
Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. 44 degrees is today's lo…