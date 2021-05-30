Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. The…
Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Today's …
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luck…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. …
Danville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Danv…
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low near 65F. W…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect per…