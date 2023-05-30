Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2023 in Danville, VA
