Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2023 in Danville, VA
