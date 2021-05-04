The Danville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
- Updated
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Danville. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The area wil…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Sat…