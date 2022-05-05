Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Y…
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.
Tonight's weather conditions in Danville: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Danville will see …
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?