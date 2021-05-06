Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…
This evening's outlook for Danville: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
- Updated
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
The Danville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Danville. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. The area wil…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.