Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Danville, VA

Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.