Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Danville, VA

Danville will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.