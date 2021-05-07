Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.