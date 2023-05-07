The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2023 in Danville, VA
