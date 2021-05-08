Folks in the Danville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Danville, VA
