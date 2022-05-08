Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Danville, VA
