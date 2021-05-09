 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

