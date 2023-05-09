The Danville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Danville will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property littered the Great Neck section of Virginia Beach Sunday evening following a suspected tor…
Sunday’s storm left dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property in its wake, prompting City Manager Patrick Duhaney to declare a local…
Their next door neighbor was shouting on the other end of the line. “She was yelling at me that my house was gone,” Toni Cortellini said. “I s…
It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reachi…