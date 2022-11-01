The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Danville, VA
November will start warmer than normal across Virginia, but it is only a matter of time until the colder weather settles in.
Wind exists because of differences in air pressure.
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
