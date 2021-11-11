Danville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Danville, VA
