Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Danville, VA

It will be a warm day in Danville. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 95% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.

