Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Danville, VA

Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.