Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Danville, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Danville today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.