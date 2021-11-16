Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Danville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Danville area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.