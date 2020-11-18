 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Danville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Danville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 50 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.

