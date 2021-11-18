Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Danville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.