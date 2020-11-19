Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Danville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.