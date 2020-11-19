Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Danville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Keep an eye on godanriver.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!