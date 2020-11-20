Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Danville, VA

Danville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.