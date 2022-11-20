Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Danville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Danville area Sunday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.