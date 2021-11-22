Danville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Danville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Danville, VA
